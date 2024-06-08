TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet now available via Verizon on the US

The TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet is now available to buy in the US via Verizon, Liliputing reported. First introduced in January, the tablet is unlike the scores of others already available in that it comes with a paper-like display. TCL said the display boasts of its next-gen NXTPAPER 3.0 display tech that makes it more ‘paper-like’ than any of its pre gen tablet devices.

This has been achieved by the use of the company’s proprietary Circularly Polarized Light or CPL tech that TCL said simulates the ’emission – reflection’ path of natural light. The display also has a matte finish to it while its high refresh rate and DC dimming tech ensures a flicker-free viewing experience. All of this ensures a glare-free display that is extremely eye-friendly, one that mimics plain paper while still being in color.

Other specs of the NXTPAPER 10 5GB tablet include an octa-core MediaTek 24E processor that is mated to 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via microSD cards. The 10.4-inch NXTPAPER 3.0 display has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a nano SIM card slot where you can insert a Verizon SIM for 4G or 5G connectivity.

Other connectivity options the tablet supports include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. There is a USB 2.0 Type-C port as well for wired connectivity and recharging the battery. While still on battery, the tablet comes with a 6000 mAh unit with support for 18W charging and should support day-long operations easily. The tablet also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with built-in stereo speakers and a single microphone. Sensors on-board include a gyroscope, accelerometer, and a light sensor.

For optics, the tablet comes with an 8 MP rear auto-focus and an 8 MP front fixed focus camera. It runs Android 14 out of the box and supports the TCL Active T-Pen stylus as well. However, the stylus has to be procured separately for an additional $40. The tablet alone costs an upfront $240 though you also have the option to make a monthly payment of $6.66 over a 36-month period. The tablet weighs 480 grams and measures 9.7 x 6.1 x 0.3 inches in dimensions.