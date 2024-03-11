Children Put Off Reading For Pleasure

World Book Day is an annual event aimed at encouraging reading for pleasure among children. This time, the event has found that more than a third of children their reading choices are judged by adults around them.

Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day, says:

“It discourages them, it puts them off reading for pleasure and by choice”.

The study involved 1,000 7- to 14-year-olds in the UK and also asked about parents’ hobbies. Only 25% of participants said their parents relax by reading at home, while 56% said their parents scroll on their phones and 52% watch TV.

More than a quarter of surveyed children said that they would enjoy reading more if it was made more fun and if there was less nagging from grownups to do it. One in four children said they are encouraged to read books that they do not want to read.

The findings come just over a week after a report commissioned by the National Literacy Trust highlighted a “literacy crisis” that could be costing the economy £830m per year group. The report identified 106,000 five-year-old children in England each year who are not currently meeting the expected standard but could with adequate support, two-fifths of whom lived in deprived areas.

The World Book Day campaign, called Read Your Way, will also see the charity working with 20 libraries in high deprived areas to encourage reading for pleasure.

Isobel Hunter, CEO of Libraries Connected, said:

“There are millions of children whose families can’t afford to buy books at home, so having access to the library, and the library being able to focus on additional support for those families, is really important.”

Hunter said libraries are crucial in promoting reading for pleasure because they let children to select from an extensive range of books.

Hunter said libraries can help solve some of the pressing social problems caused by the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, such as early years education and literacy, getting children ready for school, and supporting disadvantaged families and children.