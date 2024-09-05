Cool Unique Gifts for Bibliophiles, Literally

According to Wikipedia, a bibliophile (bookworm) is an individual who reads and collects books. A book collection is a series of two or more books that revolve around specific authors, historical periods, or genres. Bibliophiles enjoy reading more than socializing and are known as highly empathetic, curious, and intelligent people. They are knowledgeable in STEM, and most bibliophiles are interested in technology and how it relates to reading, as technology is the backbone of most digital reading today.

Retailers use this characterization when determining a target market for online sales. Marketers need a starting point to launch a product, and through campaigns and sales, they collect data to assess future leads and additional targets beyond just readers for the market.

Literature is a vast market, and finding a gift for your book lover can take you through the online abyss, where you may spend hours searching for the perfect item. Alternatively, you can consider some unique gifts that are popular for bibliophiles, such as the following:

Cozy blankets and throws

Nothing is more relaxing than sipping green tea on a cold night while reading the revised edition of a classic book like “Wuthering Heights” wrapped in a soft, cozy blanket or throw. A new blanket, throw, or comfortable, especially with book designs or related themes, can be the perfect gift.

My personal choice would be a book-page blanket found on bookriot.com. These blankets are soft and cozy, and they imprint text from book pages, such as “Alice in Wonderland” and “Dracula.”

I also love the look, feel, and low cost of the ribbed soft blankets found on Temu.com. They are incredibly plush, come in various colours, and can match any décor. I’m adding these to my gift list for this year. You can also add matching pillows and sheet sets to complete the gift.

Book Themed Gadgets and novelties

Nothing says love quite like a well-chosen set of words: print quotes, text, or phrases on novelty items to delight the bookworm in your life. Popular phrases include ‘One more chapter,’ ‘I found myself between the pages’, and ‘My weekend is booked.’ You can print these on mugs, wall art, purses, and socks. Feel free to get creative and choose your quote or grab some text from a book to print on just about anything.

Reading Accessories

Booklights stands, and bookmarks are great choices because they make reading more accessible and relaxing. When choosing a gift for a reader, aim for maximum comfort. I’m obsessed with the transparent book/tablet swivel stand from bookriot.com. It’s large enough for oversized books and tablets, and the swivel feature makes reading pleasure from any angle. It can also be adjusted up and down for the perfect height. For its flexibility and transparency, it gets a perfect ten from me.

Stationery, notebooks and stamps

Most readers are writers, and most are readers; they go hand in hand. There is something special about paper that cannot be denied. It has an intoxicating smell, and putting pen to paper is therapeutic. Given the choice, most readers and writers will choose paper over digital. A custom stationery set or personalized notebook for jotting down thoughts or story ideas is a great gift. A personalized stamp is always a hit because many readers like to share books, and stamping them helps ensure they are returned. Can you say “awesome dragon notebook” to anyone?

Collections

Books are always a great choice. Instead of buying regular books, consider purchasing a boxed set, autographed books, or unique collections like a series of interesting facts. This series contains about ten books with quick facts on various topics. You don’t have to buy the entire collection at once; you can start with one or two and then add more for different occasions. This can create anticipation and help build a special bond between you and the bookworm in your life.

E-readers, notebooks, tablets and laptops

Of course, a digital reader or cool tech is always the best choice. Brands like Kindle, Nook, and E-Markable are already preparing for this holiday season with numerous announcements regarding upgrades, enhancements and new models. You can read all about them right here on our website.

If any of my friends and family are reading this, there is a book purse I have been trying to get my hands on, and I could use a globe… ah, never mind.

