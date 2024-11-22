Incorporating Reading into Company Incentive Programs is a Sustainable Workplace Trend

Since the Big Quit in 2020, employers have been searching for innovative and sustainable ways to attract potential candidates to fill significant gaps in their workforce. Rather than simply increasing salaries, many companies are offering benefits and Employee Recognition Programs (ERPs) as low-cost incentives to attract new workers and reward current employees.

One popular employee reward program is similar to Rakuten’s online shopping portal, which provides cashback for purchases. Employees can accumulate points by participating in social events or receiving recognition for their work. These points can then be redeemed for gift cards, electronic devices, or other complimentary items, a way to “pay” employees for their contributions.

Integrating digital readers and tablets into employee reward programs is an innovative strategy that offers additional benefits, such as motivating employees to read more frequently and stay informed about workplace trends. Employers can provide tablets and other electronic devices that allow employees to access company briefings and share information with colleagues. These devices can also be utilized for training and onboarding purposes.

Tablets can be borrowed or purchased through reward programs, and to encourage participation, employers can create reading spaces during quiet times. Reading is relaxing and reduces stress, promoting a healthier work environment.

While it may seem that implementing such a program would be costly, high-quality yet affordable tablets can be purchased for about $50 for the public. Employers buying in bulk can expect to pay even less, and employees can offset part of the cost. Tablets can be offered as gifts or rewards, and employers can assist employees in purchasing them through discounts and partial payment options.

What Are the Benefits of Adding a Reading Program to the Workplace?

According to data from WhosOff, “Employers spend the equivalent of their team’s salaries on staff absences each year.” This cost is especially significant during winter when absence rates are higher.

Promoting reading fosters mindfulness and reduces stress in the workplace, resulting in fewer sick days. This alone justifies implementing the incentive program and purchasing the devices.

Socially, employees can be encouraged to start or join book clubs, which reduce stress, support team building, improve group dynamics, and foster leadership. Potential candidates often emerge during social events, where employees can display their unique skills and personalities. Social gatherings can create opportunities that did not previously exist.

How Can I Help My Employees Thrive in the Program?

If possible, designate a quiet area in the workplace to encourage reading. This could be a library-like setting with physical books or a comfortable reading nook. Consider placing books and magazines in guest waiting rooms and restrooms to demonstrate your support for the program further. Not only does this promote a healthy environment, but it also signals to your investors that you are committed to the health and well-being of your employees, which is invaluable.

Employee incentive programs are not new; however, there is a growing trend toward promoting sustainable ERPs. A reading program is an easy-to-implement, cost-effective way to achieve sustainability goals by fostering a healthy and happy workplace.

“Happiness is Ignoring the World Because You Are Reading.”

