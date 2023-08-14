Iowa Elementary School Unveils Brand-New Book Vending Machine

Image credit: theguardian

Books can now be accessed through the school vending machines. Last week, Iowa Elementary School in Nampa, Idaho, introduced a brand-new book vending machine. This made the school one of the first in the district to have such machines.

Speaking about the matter, Principal Preston Pruett said that with this initiative, the school wants to boost the reading skills of the students. They also said how each year, their “student ambassador program tries to find a project to support” their school. This year, it was the book vending machine.

Jennifer Owen-Tillotson, the Family Community Resource Coordinator of the Iowa Elementary School, told Idaho News 6 about how the funds were raised by the student for purchase and installation of the machine. Owen-Tillotson also said that nearly $7,700 were raised by the students to get the same.

She further talked about the jobs/activities students had to do to arrange the funds. “They sold beef sticks. They did Panda Express fundraisers. They did pizza fundraisers. They sold chocolate. And at the very end, they were short just a little bit, so they presented it to the PTA in an effort to get those funds raised so that we can get our machine purchased,” she added.

Principal Preston Pruett praised the students for their hard work to make this possible. He also mentioned how their hard work will help many classes of students in the coming years.

To access the books from the vending machine, students are given tokens by the teachers. These tokens are achieved weekly by the best students who are nominated by the teachers themselves. The machine will be running in the front hall of the school on August 17 (the first day of school).