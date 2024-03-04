Libraries – A Place To Hang Out???

It’s obvious to presume that today’s tech-savvy generation is so consumed by digital gadgets that they don’t even give a thought to libraries. But studies say otherwise.

According to a study conducted at Portland State University, despite the ubiquitous use of social media, Gen Z and millennials frequently visit local libraries. The study showed that 54% of these two demographics had frequented local libraries over the past 12 months. One reason behind this could be Gen Z prefers print books over e-books.

But not all library-goers are readers!

Nearly one-quarter of people who visited a library during the past 12 months don’t consider themselves readers. More specifically, 43% of Gen Z and millennials don’t identify as book readers.

What does this mean? These findings show that libraries continue to become a gathering place not only for book lovers but also for those with other interests.

A safe, free place to hang out

Affordable Wi-Fi-enabled workspaces

Important resources during big life changes

Creativity resources like maker spaces and media production equipment

And many more.

Amid issues like mental health crises and book bans, libraries continue to serve as communities where people can connect with each other at no cost. The researchers say libraries offer a relaxed environment where people can chat while reading or doing other activities.

Libraries – a place for book discovery!

A 2020 report by Noorda and Berens suggested that one in three book buyers first discovered the book they bought at a library.

Libraries allow visitors to try out books risk-free. This, and the role that libraries play in promoting books, means that libraries bolster publishers’ low marketing budgets for free.

Visibility in the crowded marketplace is a challenge for publishers, and they will pay to get optimal book display placement algorithmically with online vendors and also at retail bookstores. They pay a commission of 3–7% on books sold, or a dollar amount of around $100, for a display at a bookstore. On the other hand, libraries display books for free–no marketing dollars are demanded. Some libraries even invite local bookstores to sell books at library-sponsored author events.