NYPL Launches Nationwide Teen Banned Book Club

During the ongoing Banned Books Week, the New York Public Library is coming up with a new campaign called “Books for All: Protect the Freedom to Read,”. The campaign is likely to run till the end of June, and it’s going to be the longest anti-censorship campaign of all time. The reason for such a campaign is due to the recent rise in censorship that has targeted young adult books lately.

In the campaigns, readers can find Teen Banned Book Club, where anyone who is 13+ can download the featured book without paying anything. All they need to have is the SimplyE app. The books that will be featured will be either banned or challenged.

Currently, the first title that readers can access is the queer fantasy YA novel Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro. This is available till November 30. Additionally, there will be a book club event for Each of Us a Desert at the end of November. Also, a new book club will be announced every two months for the readers.

Another interesting thing that NYPL will be hosting is the National Teen Writing Contest. The contest will be themed “Freedom to Read” with prizes like $500 (winners) and $250 (for ten runner-ups each).

“In America today our basic freedoms are under attack: the freedom to choose what to read, to learn about new ideas and experiences, to see and understand more about ourselves and others. A vocal minority seeks to censor not just books, but the people in those books, because they find them uncomfortable. We know that stories are powerful and can shape our lives, open our eyes, and change the world but unlike advocates of book banning, we believe that’s a good thing and that free people have the right to choose for themselves. Since their founding, public libraries have combated the forces of ignorance and hate by making information and knowledge freely available to all. With this campaign, we stand in solidarity with the library workers and communities across the country who are being censored and threatened. We all have a role to play in protecting everyone’s right to access the full range of ideas, voices, and experiences our society has to offer. That is where our strength as a nation comes from. We welcome everyone to read along and join us,” said NYPL President Anthony W. Marx.

If you are interested, the submission window is open till December 22. For more information, visit the NYPL website.