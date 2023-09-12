Reading Books & Our Brain: What Do Experts Say

The novel, “The Tale of Genji,” by a Japanese woman, Murasaki Shikibu, is believed to be the first novel. This was 1,000 years ago, and since then, countless fiction and non-fiction in unimaginable genres have existed. The power of words has mesmerized, influenced, and moved many people.

Another benefit of reading books by experts is that it helps in the overall development of the brain. Well, the experts say so! Keep reading to know more about the benefits of reading books by experts and more.

Benefits of Reading for Brain

The memory experts have studied and come up with some amazing conclusions related to reading. According to Dr. Gary Small, a geriatric psychiatrist and one of America’s leading memory experts, told Newsweek,

“Reading activates neural circuits controlling vision, language, and learning and can lead to improved memory, thinking, and mood. We can measure these effects with brain scans and neuropsychological tests that assess cognitive abilities and mood states. Reading will stimulate the brain’s left hemisphere in temporal, frontal and parietal regions that control language, speech, thinking, and mood.”

Science-Backed Benefits of Reading

Here are some proven benefits of reading:

Builds Concentration

Too many distractions are around, and getting caught in one is obvious. But while reading, we divert all our senses to the words and imagine them. This helps to strengthen the white matter in the brain. Moreover, a study by the University of Stanford found that the white matter of kids with below-average reading habits improved when they read more, with the results calculated over three years.

Also, a study discovered that reading entangles an intricate network of circuits and signals in the brain. As your reading ability improves, those networks become more powerful and refined.

Boosting Creativity

You may be born with creativity, but it can be developed with healthy practices like reading. A Thinking Skills and Creativity journal study surveyed almost 200 university students. The result reveals that students who studied have higher creativity levels than those who did not.

Helps to Build Vocabulary

According to studies, those who read more books from a young age have a large vocabulary knowledge. It helps them write, talk, and express themselves in many opportunities. The exposure to words and how to fit them in various scenarios is developed through healthy reading practices.

De-stress and Relaxation

Having quality reading time has lots of benefits for overall mental well-being. A 2009 study found that at least 30 minutes of daily reading can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and psychological distress just like yoga and humor.

Moreover, you sleep well, are de-stressed, and have great mental stability. Furthermore, reading helps to live longer. A study that lasted 12 years with 3,635 adult participants found that individuals who read lived two years longer than those who didn’t. Also, it helps to deal with cognitive decline.

Lastly, it helps you Empathize

Reading benefits the brain and its related elements and helps you become a better person. According to research, people who read regularly understand characters and feelings better and have great empathy. When you read fiction or any book, you play along with the characters and their stories; this makes you more mature and helps you apply it in the real world.

So, explore the various benefits of reading with the help of the most convenient applications for reading e-books or traditional reading.