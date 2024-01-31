Reading to Inspire Writing: How it Works

If you are into regular book reading, you must have thought of writing at least once. Whether it’s novels, comics, or just general stories, reading evokes an interest in writing in all of us. In fact, it’s an incredible way to come up with the best storyline, characters, and everything else that’s required for that perfectly written book. Here’s how it works:

Boosts Vocabulary and Improves Grammar

In a well-written book, a writer prioritizes vocabulary, and fortunately, reading helps boost the same. When you are into consistent reading, you are thoroughly exposed to new words, phrases, and styles. This, in return, gives your ideas to express things clearly through the vocab and helps readers get the information in the most well-understood way possible.

Other than that, reading also boosts grammar for a well-written book. This is because, when you are into regular reading, you encounter more new phrases and sentences that further help you with the writing.

Better Understanding of Others’ View

Reading books also gives you a comprehensive and clear understanding of others’ opinions on different matters. It develops empathy, thereby boosting the ability to grasp the emotions/experiences of the readers. This, in return, helps you to develop better characters, good communication, and build better relationships with characters in the book as well.

Good Plotting Skills

When you read different plots of a story, you get a better understanding of how things may possibly turn off. Whether you are writing a thriller or a romantic book, a good plot never fails the writer. As reading develops the same, it’s worth spending your time on it.

Others

Helps to frame better storylines/ideas

Boosts knowledge of writing structure

Develop critical thinking skills

Overall, if you are into book writing or strive to become a writer in the future, reading is extremely important. It’s also worth experimenting with story types and books to come up with more diverse plots. Once you understand the science of reading, there’s no looking back.