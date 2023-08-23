Should You Stop Reading A Book If You’re Not Enjoying It?

Personally, I want to finish every book I start, even if it doesn’t interest me. This is my psychology! I can’t leave anything unfinished.

But I think it’s perfectly okay to stop reading a book that you don’t enjoy. Forcing yourself to finish a story can leave you feeling frustrated, bored, and worst of all, you may lose your interest in reading.

So, if you aren’t enjoying your current read, set it down and find an interesting one. And if your next pick is also boring, then you can quit that too for another one. You’ll never run out of books because the world is full of interesting books. According to a Google Books study, there have been 129,864,880 books published since Gutenberg’s printing press came into existence in 1440.

Note: Don’t make it a habit to quit reading books frequently, as you may lose interest in reading due to this. So, make sure you choose the right book before you start reading it.

Quick tips on how to find the books that might interest you:

Read the book’s synopsis. The short, lively overview of the book will give you a quick idea about the story and help you decide whether you will enjoy it. I always do this, and it helps.

Read customer reviews. I know everyone has different tastes and preferences. But customer reviews can give you a good idea about the book’s ability to cultivate your interest in reading and finishing it. The more the number of positive reviews, the better.

Identify your favorite genre. My favorite genres are fiction, classics, and biographies. So, I’ve hardly turned down any book in these genres. So, figure out your taste and select a book accordingly. Of course, don’t forget to give a try to books in other genres at some times.

Ask friends and family. Have you got a book lover in your circle? Don’t hesitate to ask for their recommendations about the best books they’d like to recommend.

Join a book club. In these groups, you’ll benefit from the recommendations and reviews of like-minded literature fans. I’ve joined two book clubs and got to read many interesting and life-changing books, thanks to the recommendations of other club members.

The tips I’ve shared above are tried-and-test. So, I felt like sharing it with you. Would love to hear from you.