Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Edge to End Publication in October

On August 17, Shonen Magazine Edge announced to cease its publication with the release of the magazine’s November issue, which will be released on October 10.
Shonen Magazine Edge is a manga magazine by Kodansha, a Japanese publishing company, which aims to publish work related to diverse interested manga, including Closing Pandora, B no Shokutaku, Armitama, and more.
This relatively new manga magazine was launched in September 2015 with a release schedule of a new issue on the 17th of each month. The term “Edge” in the name of the magazine is inspired by Kodansha’s mission to “publish the outermost and sharpest works from the Magazine Industry.” It debuted with the Nekogahara manga in its first issue, with both print and digital versions.
Shonen Magazine Edge focuses on several popular manga series, such as Shaman King’s sequels, including Shaman King: The Superstar, Ao Chan Can’t Study, Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg, and more.
On their official website, the editorial department of the magazine has expressed their gratitude to their writers. Here’s the full statement:
of suspension of Shonen Magazine Edge Dear
readers, Thank you for always reading Shonen Magazine Edge.
We have a report for our readers.
Shonen Magazine Edge will cease publication with the November issue of Shonen Magazine Edge, which will be released on October 2023, 10.
I would like to express my gratitude to all the outstanding and talented writers, the edgy comic works, and the readers who greeted us with enthusiasm for the magazine name “Edge”. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Some of the serialized works will continue to be serialized in the Kodansha comic app “Magazine Pocket” and other media tailored to the works.
The media of the transfer destination will be announced in the final November issue.
Thank you for your continued patronage of each work.
Thank you for your continued support until the final issue.
