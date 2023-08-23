Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Edge to End Publication in October

Image credit: anmosugoi

On August 17, Shonen Magazine Edge announced to cease its publication with the release of the magazine’s November issue, which will be released on October 10.

Shonen Magazine Edge is a manga magazine by Kodansha, a Japanese publishing company, which aims to publish work related to diverse interested manga, including Closing Pandora, B no Shokutaku, Armitama, and more.

This relatively new manga magazine was launched in September 2015 with a release schedule of a new issue on the 17th of each month. The term “Edge” in the name of the magazine is inspired by Kodansha’s mission to “publish the outermost and sharpest works from the Magazine Industry.” It debuted with the Nekogahara manga in its first issue, with both print and digital versions.

Shonen Magazine Edge focuses on several popular manga series, such as Shaman King’s sequels, including Shaman King: The Superstar, Ao Chan Can’t Study, Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg, and more.

On their official website, the editorial department of the magazine has expressed their gratitude to their writers. Here’s the full statement:

of suspension of Shonen Magazine Edge Dear