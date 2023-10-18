The Fujitsu Quaderno is at a crossroads

Fujitsu got into the digital paper game in 2020 with the advent of the Fujitsu Quaderno A4 and A5 in late 2019 and released the second-generation models in 2021. The newer models were way better since they used the latest generation E INK Carta 1250 e-paper displays, which cut down on latency with the pen and increased performance by 30% compared to the first generation model. Since 2021, Fujitsu has been at a crossroads. Last year, they announced they developed an E INK Kaleido 3 version of their A4, with a 13.3-inch screen, and it looked like it would be out soon, but the company disclosed to Good e-Reader today that they have decided to abandon colour and are not sure what to do next.

The Quaderno brand was almost the second coming of the Sony Digital Paper; it did two things well: view and edit PDF files and freehand draw and take notes. It did not read ebooks or have any other type of functionality. In a world of multipurpose tablets from the likes of Huawei, Onyx Boox, iReader or iFlytek, the Quaderno was a genuinely excellent product that still holds up today.

The Fujitsu Quaderno line of e-notes was primarily marketed and sold in Japan. The company has a considerable list of distributors that have the product stocked in retail stores and sold online. There is an extensive line of cases, accessories and even different kinds of Pens, which were co-branded deals with Lamy. Fujitsu has immense visibility in Japan. However, they do not sell the devices to customers themselves. Good e-Reader has been selling the Quaderno line since it first existed, bringing the e-notebooks outside of Japan since it supported the English language, right of the box.

It must be a confusing time for the Quaderno team, and it is no wonder they are unsure what direction to take. There are numerous new e-paper technologies, such as the new E INK Carta 1300 technology, with a unique high-contrast reflective/electrophoretic display. The EPD has a single module only, with no other screens needed. Compared to Carta 1250, there is a 20% increase in performance and a 25% gain in contrast. Since the Quaderno runs Android as their OS, these performance increases would make it stand out in the market. They could also adopt the E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper since most companies have numerous generations of products, and there is extensive documentation on how to adopt software integration. However, after about a year of testing, Fujitsu is unsure whether they want not to do colour since it doesn’t appear ready yet or even continue to develop a third-generation Quaderno model.

Fujitsu is missing a golden opportunity to make a 3rd generation model. There is enough new e-paper tech as a hardware differentiating factor. Software remains a highly contentious point. They would have to increase the Android version from 8 to something more modern, such as Android 12, since it has several improvements and security. Onyx Boox is the only brand to use this new OS in their latest products. Should they keep their existing UI or do something different? Should they provide a stock Android experience with the Fujitsu PDF rendering engine and drawing app and let users sideload their apps? This might increase adoption for companies looking to deploy the Quaderno as a proper replacement for paper in the office. It would also allow executives to load in their suite of apps, such as collaborative sharing or cloud storage.

Linfiny develops the physical hardware for Fujitsu for the Quaderno line, and Fujitsu does the software in conjunction with Linfiny. I am sure the two sides can create a compelling product relevant for the next 3-4 years before new e-paper technologies warrant a 4th generation.

