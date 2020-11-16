Three Christmas ideas for the Avid Reader

With Christmas around the corner, it’s always nice to get some ideas, especially when buying a gift for an avid reader. Let’s start by looking at a phablet – now you may ask what a phablet is, well, it’s a smartphone which has a screen of intermediate size one could say that typical of a smartphone and tablet combined and it is perfect for the on the go bookworm. Amongst the top picks are the following phablets:

Best phablet – Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Best Phablet with Stylus – Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Best for entertainment – iPhone 12 Pro Max

Best for Display – OnePlus 8 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a screen measuring 6.9 inches, so if you enjoy reading it’s a suitable alternative to an e-reader. It’s not just the screens’ size, but the quality thereof that counts as it has an OLED panel packed with supreme levels of brightness which e-readers do not have and 5G is standard. Both wireless and fast wireless charging are supported, so you are never left without a page to read with this superb phablet by Samsung. It’s also multipurpose, you can not only enjoy novels but also stream video and even play games comfortably on it due to the large screen and stylus. So with all these features, coupled with the portability you can read the news on your morning commute, game with lady luck using a casino welcome bonus or stream an episode of the latest hit Netflix show. It’s the perfect alternative to an e-reader as it can do the same and so much more. However, it is also far more costly.

E-Readers

An e-reader is a mobile device designed to download and read e-books conveniently. It’s similar to a tablet but features electronic paper rather than an LCD screen, is specifically designed for reading and a perfect gift for the serious reader. They are easy on the eyes and have long battery life, so you can use them of weeks, or months without having to charge it. They are also more affordable, the best ones only cost a few hundred and you can get something fairly good for less than $100.

Kindle Oasis 3 Koba Forma best 8 inch e-reader Koba Libra H2o – best waterproof e-reader Amazon Kindle Paperwhite- best waterproof mid-range Best Color e-reader – Onyx Boox Poke 2 Color Easy on the wallet – Pocketbook Basic 4

Amazon Gift Cards

Amazon Gift Cards are becoming more and more popular. There is nothing worse than receiving a Xmas gift that you have no use for or, to put it bluntly, dislike. However, it is also no joy trying to find the perfect gift for somebody who has everything. The alternative is an Amazon Gift Card. Convenience stores sell Amazon gift cards throughout Canada, the US and most other countries. You can use them for literary anything that Amazon sells, for household necessaries to the latest hardcover or even a few ebooks.

