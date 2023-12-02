Crunchyroll pulls the plug on manga app for mobile and web, effective December 11

In a surprising turn of events, Crunchyroll has officially declared the impending demise of the web and mobile applications of ‘Crunchyroll Manga’ digital manga distribution service, AnimeNewsNetwork reported. The company said the apps are going to become inaccessible after December 11. Renowned for its status as a go-to platform for anime enthusiasts, Crunchyroll has also been a reliable hub for manga consumption on smartphones and computers. While not reaching the huge scale of platforms like Shonen Jump, Crunchyroll Manga has still managed to carve out a niche for itself over a decade it has been in existence, making the revelation of its impending removal a bitter twist of fate.

The announcement of the Crunchyroll Manga app’s shutdown came earlier this week, catching many users off guard. The decision to delist the app arrived just a short while after Crunchyroll bid farewell to Right Stuf, the anime storefront with a history spanning 36 years, which Sony acquired in 2022. Although the streaming giant did not provide a specific reason for the shutdown, it framed the move as part of its “continuous effort to provide fans with the best experiences surrounding their favorite series.” The notification to users about this change went out a few days ago.

As the curtain falls on the Crunchyroll Manga app, the platform remains tight-lipped about any potential successor. The only alternative currently offered by Crunchyroll is its own store, allowing users to purchase physical manga. The absence of a clear replacement has left users speculating about the future of Crunchyroll’s manga offerings.

The Manga app made its debut in October 2013 with a modest dozen titles under its belt. Despite its humble beginnings, it boasted the unique feature of releasing chapters simultaneously with their Japanese counterparts. The service had a global reach, with the exception of China, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. It showcased works from prominent manga publishers such as Kodansha, Kadokawa Shoten, and Futabasha.

However, the journey hit a roadblock in 2018 when Crunchyroll removed a substantial portion of Kodansha’s catalog series, leaving only Fairy Tail untouched. This year saw Kodansha introducing its own manga platform, K Manga, which is exclusively available in the US.