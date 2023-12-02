Remarkable offering exciting bundle discounts as part of Cyber Week offer

While most others have wrapped up their Black Friday and even Cyber Monday sale offers, the fun continues at Remarkable. The company has announced that they are still offering the Remarkable 2 writing tablet at discounted rates as part of the Cyber Week offer. Remarkable mentions that its latest writing tablet can be purchased for up to $70 less as part of this offer. Buyers will have until December 4 to take advantage of the promotion, as announced on the company’s website.

Remarkable further clarified the offer is valid on bundle offers which comprise the Marker Plus and the Folio cover, apart from the Remarkable 2 itself. Also, while the Remarkable 2 and the Marker Plus remain the same with all bundles, it is the folio cover that varies. The choice here includes either the Book Folio or the Type Folio. The Book Folio again comes in either a polymer or leather finish. It is important to note that the discount is not going to be applicable if you opt for any of the items individually.

There is something for Connect Subscribers as well. As part of the Exclusive Connect Offer, all Connect subscribers stand to gain an extra discount on the bundles. The offer however is going to be applicable to only those who have subscribed to Connect before November 17, 2023. The offer is also going to apply only once to each subscriber even though they can always buy as many Remarkable 2 bundles as per the standard Cyber Week offer. The Exclusive Connect offer is going to be valid till December 3, 2023. Shipping is free for all orders.

Coming to the individual bundle prices, the Book Folio bundle is priced at $527 while the Type Folio bundle will set you back $557. Apart from the particular folio cover, items that are common with each bundle include the reMarkable 2, Marker Plus, Marker tips, and the USB-A Cable. The lowest you can have the reMarkable tablet is for $299 which is sans the Marker as well as the Folio cover. Without the pen, you can use the reMarkable just for reading though it is always recommended to opt for a folio cover to ensure the device remains safe.