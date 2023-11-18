reMarkable introduces enticing Black Friday bundle deals 

The holiday shopping season is already upon us and reMarkable has some nice bundle deals to offer just ahead of Black Friday. There is the Type Folio bundle which includes the Marker Plus and the Type Folio, apart from the reMarkable 2 itself. This makes the Type Folio bundle to be best suited for productivity-oriented tasks. Needless to say, the keyboard cover also serves as the most sturdy case you can have for your reMarkable tablet.

Then there is the Book Folio bundle which includes the Marker Plus and the Book Folio along with the reMarkable 2 tablet of course. The nice thing here is that you can choose the folio of your choice even though the default here is the Book Folio. So, there is also the Type Folio or just the original Folio that you can opt for. The Book Folio should suit best those who need to do a lot of typing while the Folio is just a case for holding the device as well as the stylus.

reMarkable said the bundle offers are going to be available from November 17 till December 3, 2023. The company also stated all purchases are inclusive of free shipping. Plus, there is a 100-day satisfaction guarantee offered as well.

So, if you have been looking to buy an e-ink tablet, the reMarkable 2 comes across as a nice option. The company recently introduced a new software update aimed at enhancing the writing experience all the more. However, the point to note here is that the reMarkable isn’t your average e-ink tablet but is conceived from the ground up to be a replacement for paper and to take care of your writing needs. Towards that, if offers one of the best and the most realistic reading and writing experiences you can have.