Apple Books offering vertical reading Manga column in Japan

Apple Japan announced the launch of a dedicated “Vertical Reading Manga” page on Apple Books, featuring exclusive manga content created in collaboration with various creators, AppleWorld.Today reported

Comic reading is better suited for the vertical scrolling method compared to traditional horizontal page-turning features used in novels, magazines, and other media. Vertical reading manga is a favored content type designed specifically for digital media, providing optimized vertical scrolling for a seamless reading experience. The “Vertical Reading Manga” page is going to be accessible to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in Japan.

According to Apple, the company will focus on developing vertical reading comics content through its Apple Books platform. Apple Books is dedicated to providing vertical reading manga content, with over 180 creators collaborating to produce nearly 100 manga series annually. KENAZ, a Korean-based studio, produces the manga selection exclusively for distribution in Japan through Apple Books. These comics cover a wide range of genres, including popular ones such as romance, fantasy, and action, as well as less common genres like suspense, horror, otherworldly, and science fiction.

“The popularity of vertical reading manga in Japan is increasing. Japanese customers are already enjoying books, audiobooks, and manga at Apple Books, and we are happy to be able to provide a more fulfilling entertainment experience with the newly added “Vertical Reading Manga” page. “I will,” says Hiroshi Hattori, who is in charge of the service department in Japan.

Customers can access the first 5 episodes of select manga series for free, while other series offers the first 3 episodes for free. Additionally, new episodes are added daily to the ongoing series. Domestic exclusive distribution series like Ingram’s Light, Occult Detective Nicki-, Kung Fu Company, NEVE – Dirty Snow that Never Melts, and Ten Eve -Captain Eve- are available for 50 yen per episode. More vertical reading manga series will be added in the future, providing customers with a constantly updated selection of new works to enjoy.