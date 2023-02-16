Calvin and Hobbes Author writes new adult graphic novel

Bill Watterson, better known for his iconic comic creation Calvin and Hobbes is making a comeback, the website IGN reported. However, this time, Watterson has something completely different to offer in the form of The Mysteries, a 72-page graphic novel that deals with the dark and unexplored side of things. The book that is targeted at the adult community this time is described as one that explores “what lies beyond human understanding.”

With Watterson writing the storyline, the illustrations have been taken care of by renowned caricaturist John Kascht. The project that has been in the making for a few years now is finally nearing completion and is set for a launch on October 10. Both Watterson and Kascht have worked together in the past though perhaps it is their unexplored sides that get depicted in The Mysteries, something that again can be considered a mystery in itself.

Published by Simon & Schuster, the book will take readers back to a land of a distant past where some strange and unexplainable things start happening. Here is how the publisher described the book: “Hoping to end the torment, the king dispatches his knights to discover the source of the mysterious events. Years later, a single battered knight returns.” This should be enough to stoke a sense of deep curiosity among the readers, along with maybe fear and that something-sinister-about-to-happen feeling and such.

Watterson coming up with The Mysteries is also significant in that this happens to be his first novel of import since Calvin and Hobbes. However, the comic series came to an end in 1995 as that was also when Watterson had also announced his retirement. It is not known though what made him come out of his retirement even though this is a welcome development.

For the unversed, Calvin and Hobbes happens to be a comic strip dating back to the 90s. It is all about an intelligent six-year-old and all the adventures he had with his playmate, a stuffed tiger. The comic strip used to be one of the most sought after features in newspapers of its times, that is from 1985 till Watterson retired in 1995. It used to be a regular feature in more than 2,400 newspapers across the world for more than a decade of its existence.

As such, the very idea of Watterson having something to offer after 28 long years is in itself exhilarating, to say the least.

