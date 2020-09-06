Good e-Reader

Comixology gives Black Panther digital comics away for free

By Leave a Comment

Comixology is giving close to a hundred Black Panther digital comics away for free.  Included on the list are the Black Panther series by Ta-Nehisi Coates, the comic Shuri— so named for the sister of King T’Challa— by Nnedi Okorafor, Agents of Wakanda by Jim Zub and the Rise of the Black Panther series by Evan Narcisse.

It is not clear how long this promotion is running. Comixology never issued a press release or promoted the free content. There is a Reddit post that directly links to all of the comics you can download for free, so this might be a great start.

Share4
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Vote
WhatsApp
4 Shares

Worldwide Shipping

Quick Shipping on all Orders

Phenomenal Support

Call or SMS (833) 373-2337

Pay with Confidence

We Accept PayPal and Stripe

Daily Deals

Discounts & Daily Sales

X Close
0