Comixology Guided View is now on the Kindle Cloud Reader

When Comixology was sold to Amazon, the e-commerce giant wasted no time in shuttering the main Comixology app and incorporating their vast library into the main Amazon website and also the Kindle app. If you wanted to read Comixology comics in your internet browser, it was a mixed bag. The Kindle Cloud Reader was your best solution, last summer it gained the ability to display double page spreads and vertical scroll. What was missing? Guided View. I am proud to report that the Kindle Cloud Reader now has Guided View support on the Kindle Cloud Reader.

Guided View is not enabled by default. You have to enable it by clicking on a comic book or graphic novel purchase by Amazon or Comixology. Next to the 3 dots on the top corner, there is a gearbox icon, that is cut off. Clicking on that will bring up a screen, asking you to enable Guided View. There is an option enabled by default that is called “Animate Transitions,” which adds motion during the Guided View transitions. A scroll bar is available to make the animations slower or more pronounced, there is also a flag to disable animations completely. You can use the arrow keys on your keyboard to jump between frames.

Guided View was something that the main Comixology app had for years and was eventually ported to the main Kindle app for iOS or Android to display comic books as intended. I am happy that the system has finally gravitated towards the Kindle Cloud Reader, since many people who work or goto school can read graphic novels or comics right in an internet browser.

