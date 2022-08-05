DC launches a new website and will be home for Digital Comics

DC has just launched a new website that you can access at DC.com and their old website DCCOMICS will no longer be available. It will will feature “weekly drops of new video content, editorial deep dives, fan discussions, digital experiences, and more. Users can setup profiles to carry over to all DC properties, including DC Universe Infinite digital comic library.

“DC.com is a celebration of everything across the DC Multiverse and we couldn’t be more excited for today’s launch,” said DC GM/SVP Anne DePies. “We are doubling down on DC’s digital ecosystem and there has never been a better time to be a DC fan and with this one stop shop, we’re bringing everything together in one place to easily access and celebrate your fandom.”

DC.com will continue to be the home for breaking news and deep dives on the latest DC releases across comic books, film, TV, video games – all in one place! DC.com will expand to include weekly video content ranging from trailers for upcoming releases to looks back at some of DC’s defining moments across all mediums, plus exclusive talent interviews that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, including:

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, DC’s premium digital comic book service offering readers access to over 25,000 comics, with more titles arriving for subscribers every week, will be celebrating the launch of DC.com with new collections highlighting fan-favorite storylines, creators and tie-ins. DC’s Book Club offers curated selections each month with titles available on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE as free to read for registered users, exclusive downloads, and discussions through DC Community. Fans can get ready for the upcoming August Book Club selection, the seminal The Sandman Vol. 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, just in time for the streaming series debut on Netflix.

DC’s social accounts are also being refreshed to feature the @DC handle across most platforms to coincide with the DC.com launch. All DC branded social handles will continue to roll out new content from across the Multiverse for fans to engage with.

Accessible to all registered DC.com users, the DC Community hub will be unveiling a new live chat feature so that fans can connect in real time. Also added to the DC Community site are new badges and, soon to come, more flair options and avatars that community members can use to customize their user profiles, including options like Batman Fan, First Post, Top Fan, and more. Registered users can also enter to be featured as the Community Member of the Month, highlighting their favorite DC comic book picks. With “convention season” in full swing, the DC Community site will also be the place to show off your artistic abilities in the new cosplay and fanworks gallery.

Super Scenes – Videos highlighting fan-favorite moments and characters from across DC’s storied history in all mediums dropped every Tuesday & Friday.

Tuesday Trivia – Every Tuesday DC Community will host a themed trivia event where all fans are welcome, but even the most loyal DC fan may be stumped.

Riddler Wednesday – DC Community will post a riddle every Wednesday for members to try and solve either by themselves or together as a group.

DC’s House of Listery – Posted every Thursday, DC.com will curate a new list of essential moments, characters and content for fans to explore, add to and debate.

Monthly Deep Dives on everything happening with your favorite characters, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman across the DC Universe.

Digital Experiences, including My DC Origin Story, where fans can take part in an interactive story and discover where they belong among the super teams of the DC Universe.

To celebrate the new website, DC Shop will introduce Premium Collectibles and Limited Edition items as well as new first to market apparel designs for Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and accessories including Batman themed LED Lights, Luggage Backpacks, Books and more. The improved Customer Experience will make it easier than ever before to find products featuring your favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains with dedicated character pages.

Fans can access their DC fandom at www.DC.com starting today with more updates and pages coming soon. Previously registered users will be able to use their existing logins to access DC.com. New users are encouraged to register via the SIGN UP page at www.dc.com. Registration unlocks a universe of benefits, including exclusive product, 10% off your first purchase on DC Shop, free-to-read comics, access to the DC Community, a chance to win a hometown screening of an upcoming DC theatrical release, and more.

Stay tuned for more updates on how fans will be able to tap into the Multiverse.