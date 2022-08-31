Forgotten Realms Superstar Drizzt receives his own Webtoon

Forgotten Realms is one of the most popular Dungeons and Dragons game settings. It has hundreds of books that have been written about it, which adds to the lore. The vast majority of game modules published by Wizards of the Coast, also have entire campaigns set in the Realms. One of the most popular characters is a Drow Elf Ranger named Drizzt Do’Urden. It has just been announced that Drizzt is getting his own webtoon in 2023 and creator R.A. Salvatore is involved.

The currently untitled webtoon will star Drizzt and Cattie-Brie’s daughter Brie. The series will see Brie “borrow” her father’s iconic sword Twinkle and head out to find out what it takes to be a hero. 2023 is a seminal year for the Drow Elf, it marks the 35th anniversary since the release of The Crystal Shard, the first book to While Drizzt was intended to be a supporting character in the series, he quickly became a popular character and Salvatore quickly made Drizzt the focus of a long-running novel series that continues to this day. Nearly 40 Drizzt-focused novels have been released, with the most recent book Glacier’s Edge coming out earlier this year.

Webtoon is a digital media platform founded in Korea and has an enormous audience of younger readers. Webtoons are intended for mobile devices with vertical scrolling and can be accessed either by mobile or by Webtoon’s website. It now is an extensive library of webcomics, where you can enjoy unlimited reading across all genres, no matter what you’re into. Major publishers have also released their own webtoons, such as DC and Marvel. Crunchyroll has also teamed up with Webtoon to create popular anime into webtoons, including Tower of God.

