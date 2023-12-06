Largest manga and Webtoon piracy site – M – likely to close soon

In a significant development, one of the largest manga and Webtoon piracy sites, codenamed M, maybe on the brink of closure as Kakao Entertainment claims to have identified the operators after an extensive five-year pursuit. As ComicBook stated, the issue of manga, Webtoon, and anime piracy has loomed large over the industry, prompting collaborative efforts from publishers to combat the illicit distribution of their content. The recent revelation by Kakao Entertainment sheds light on a meticulous investigation that could mark a turning point in the fight against piracy.

According to a report from KBS, Kakao Entertainment, the powerhouse behind popular comics like Solo Leveling, has dedicated half a decade to uncovering the identities behind M. This notorious piracy platform has amassed a staggering collection, boasting over 20,000 Japanese comics and 7,000 Korean comics. With approximately 15 billion page views recorded in October alone, the estimated damage inflicted on the industry amounts to a staggering 3 trillion won (approximately 2.3 billion USD) every month.

Kakao Entertainment stated, “If we identify the operator, we will be able to take civil and criminal action against each individual for violating copyright law, which will likely lead to a more fundamental solution to the problem of illegal distribution.” This marks a crucial step towards holding individuals accountable for copyright infringement, potentially resulting in the shutdown of the piracy site.

Kakao Entertainment’s actions are not isolated; they are part of a broader initiative to collaborate with Japan in addressing the overarching issue of piracy. The joint effort aims to protect the interests of the Korean and Japanese comics industries, which are increasingly becoming global endeavors. Publishers are recognizing the need to safeguard their content and limit piracy through legal avenues, ensuring that the vibrant world of manga and Webtoons continues to thrive.

While the identification of suspects is a pivotal achievement, it signifies only the beginning of a more extensive legal process. The industry’s collective efforts against piracy, coupled with technological advancements and increased availability of official online sources, underscore a commitment to fostering a secure and sustainable environment for creators and fans alike.

As the saga unfolds, the potential closure of M sends shockwaves through the manga and Webtoon community, sparking hope for a future where content creators can flourish without the looming threat of piracy.