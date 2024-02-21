Legendary EC Comics Rising After 70 Years

EC Comics was once a big name in the comic book industry, like Marvel, DC and Archie. Now, nearly 70 years after its premature end, the comic giant is returning as an imprint of Oni Press.

Oni has become the official home of the EC Comics brand, via a partnership with William M. Gaines Agent, Inc. The first two EC Comics titles will be Epitaphs From the Abyss (launching in July 2024) and Cruel Universe (launching in August 2024). IGN can exclusively reveal artist Greg Smallwood’s cover to Cruel Universe #1.

EC Comics was originally formed by M.C. Gaines in 1944. Originally billed as “Educational Comics” and later re-imagined as “Entertainment Comics” by Gaines’ son William, EC Comics rose to prominence in a time when superhero comics had largely fallen out of favor. EC focused on genres like horror, science fiction and fantasy, resulting in hugely influential titles like Weird Science, Tales From the Crypt and Mad Magazine.

Unfortunately, EC Comics proved to be a casualty of the anti-comics backlash of the 1950’s. Faced with a widespread moral panic over comic book content and the creation of the Comics Code Authority, EC finally folded in 1956. Only now in 2024 is the company making its official return to the stands.

Beginning with the release of Epitaphs From the Abyss and Cruel Universe, Oni will publish at least two EC Comics titles monthly. These books will feature a rotating cast of creators that includes: