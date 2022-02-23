Miyazaki’s graphic novel set for US release forty years after its first publication in Japan

The graphic novel Shuna’s Journey penned by the famous Japanese animator and film director, Hayao Miyazaki is all set for an American release almost 40 years after it was first published in Japan. As AP News reported, the novel will make its debut in America on November 1 via the Macmillan graphic novel imprint, First Second.

The Shuna’s Journey, however, should not be mistaken as a manga. Rather, as Gizmodo stated, Alex Dudok de Wit who is translating the novel into English described it as an ’emonogatrari comics of the late 40s and 50s Japan. It’s all about Prince Shuna and his quest for the golden grain that is supposed to bring prosperity to his kingdom and its people. During the journey, he meets a girl named Thea who has been captured by some men whom he defeats and releases her from captivity.

Marked by large watercolor illustrations with minimal narrations, Shuna’s Journey was first published in Japan in 1983. The watercolors have been done by Miyazaki himself. What is also interesting is that many of the elements in Shuna’s Journey is evident in some of Miyazaki’s later films like Princess Mononoke and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

As for Hayao Miyazaki, he is considered to be one of the greatest animators of our times. Some of his more notable directorial ventures include My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service. His 2001 release Spirited Away won the Academy Award for the best animated feature film. Further, his 2013 film The Wind Rises went on to win the nomination at the Oscars for the best animated feature film.