Penguin Random House will distribute Marvel Comics to Bookstores and Comic Shops

Disney has just signed a long term agreement with Penguin Random House for distribution for comics and graphic novels to bookstores and comic shops. Previously Disney had deals with a few different companies, Diamond Comic Distributors for comic book retail stores and Hachette for getting their titles into bookstores in North America. It really makes sense to have all sales, returns and bulk deals handled through Penguin Random House, instead of two companies. PRH is the largest publishing company in the world and they have distribution down pact. This new deal will go into effect in Spring 2023.

Not only will it make Marvel comics easily accessible in stores all over North America, but also Star Wars and Pixar. Disney is the largest publisher not to have its own distribution operation. According to NPD BookScan, the company’s share of unit sales of print books was 1.7% through May 28, placing Disney only behind the Big 5 and Scholastic in terms of market share.

