Sheet Music Startup Enote Raises 10 Million Euros for App Development

Popular music technology startup Enote has raised 10 million Euros for their app development. The music app that’s considered the sheet music for the 21st century has raised money in a pre-series A funding round. With the raised money, the startup aims to invest and advance its application.

Enote, an App for Musicians

Enote is a music technology organization that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to integrate centuries of written music in one place. With its impeccable library of interactive sheet music, the app has helped many musicians worldwide. It’s an efficient way to transform written music into an accessible and reliable digital standard.