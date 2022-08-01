The best ComiXology alternatives for reading digital comics

Amazon’s treatment of the ComiXology app has not been to the liking of most die-hard comics fans. None have approved of all the changes that Amazon introduced to the once excellent ComiXology app, which includes merging the same with the Kindle app so that all comics titles now need to be bought and read from within the Kindle application itself. This not only deprived ComiXology of its independent character but the entire comics buying and reading experience itself has also been severely compromised.

Unfortunately, this has also brought things to the point where we need to look for alternatives to the ComiXology app so that we can have the same levels of comics reading experience without getting into the mess that the app has now been turned into. Amazon has promised to make things better with ComiXology though that is a work-in-progress thing.

Meanwhile, here are four digital alternatives to the ComiXology experience from Amazon as has been mentioned by ComicsBeat.

Publisher’s own websites

Almost all publishers have their own websites or app that allows users to buy digital comics directly from them. Here is the list.

Dark Horse, Dynamite, Humanoids, IDW, Image, Marvel, Rebellion, Scout, Valiant, Vault, and VIZ.

Further, as the site mentioned, publishers such as Ahoy Comics, Aftershock, Archie, AWA, BOOM! Studios, or Oni Press prefer to sell their digital copies only via Amazon.

Subscriptions services from publishers

Several publishers have their own subscription model for reading digital comics. Take for instance Marvel and DC that have their own app which also offers a feel and experience that is quite similar to the ComiXology app. They also offer an exhaustive collection of titles with the right filters that offer good searchability. The app as a whole is also extremely user-friendly and one can get started with it right away even if they aren’t familiar with the ComiXology app.

DC Universe Infinite, however, will upload new comics six months after they have been published while Marvel Unlimited has a three month gap between the publication and uploading of the latest title. The app comes for a monthly fee of $10. Also, while users get to read all the titles, they never get to own any.

Humble Bundle

The site often has collections of DRM-free digital comic titles to offer. So, it can be worth checking out the site frequently. Also, there is no fixed-price structure here. Rather, you pay what you like with the proceeds funding different charities and NGOs.

Via Hoopla and Libby

Neither of the apps is perfect for consuming digital comics but the advantage here is that publishers often upload the latest title within just weeks of those getting published. What’s more, some are even offered completely free. So, if you are a member of a library that supports Libby or Hoopla, you can get along with the digital comics of your choice. The downside here is that the formatting is often haywire with Hoopla while Libby does not support double page spreads.

E-Book Retailers

Almost all e-book retailers such as Apple Books, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play Books have dedicated comics sections. Those may not be specialized for reading digital comics and may not be expected to offer the same sort of feel that ComiXology once offered though they can be frequented as there are often nice deals offered and have a nice collection as well.