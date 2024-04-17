Viz Manga App expands to more regions globally, now includes Marvel Manga titles too

Viz Media announced its manga app has now been introduced in more regions of the world, AnimeNewsNetwork reported. Those include the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. So far, the app was only available to users in the US and Canada. The company also stated all content that is available to users in the US and Canada, including simulpub content, will also be available in all newly launched regions as well.

That is not all as the company also announced it now hosts Marvel manga as well in its library. Among the titles that would be available via Viz Media’s manga app include Deadpool: Samurai, Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel’s Secret Reverse. A few other titles will also make its way to the manga app this fall. Those include Spider-Man: Octo-Girl and X-Men: The Manga: Remastered.

Viz Media stated more than 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles are available to users via the app. Viz Media had earlier entered into a collaboration with Marvel back in 2022 to adapt Marvel content into manga format. Famous artists and writers too had come together to contribute to the creation of Marvel manga. Those include the likes of Sanshiro Kasama, Kazuki Takahashi, Hikaru Uesugi, and Yusuke Osawa.

Apart from Viz Media’s manga app, titles as has been mentioned above are going to be available via Marvel Unlimited as well. In fact, both companies announced an attractive subscription deal wherein existing subscribers of each service will have exclusive access to the other’s service. This is going to be a limited period one-time free offer but will only be available to subscribers of Viz Manga and Marvel Unlimited in the US.