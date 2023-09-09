Viz Media Upcoming Releases in 2023: What to Expect

Viz Media brings something exciting every month. And, if you’re a fan of comic books, the comic publisher has exciting titles for October 2023. Here’s what we know so far:

Debuting Series

Tamon’s B-Side, Vol. 1: Tamon threatens to quit his band out of her insecurity. A fan named Utage will do everything to support her favorite singer and keep him from quitting.

New Releases

Akane-banashi, Vol. 2: Akane accompanies Kyoji to a retirement home, and she feels she has to prove her growth from his training. Later, she participates in a whose judge is the man (Issho Arakawa) who banished her father.

Mimi’s Tales of Terror: Mimi and her boyfriend find themselves in mysterious situations, one after another. They saw a neighbor woman dressed in black from head to toe. Then, there are the eyes watching Mimi from the cemetery. Finally, the couple sees a bizarre red circle drawn on a basement wall.

Spy x Family: The Official Guide–Eyes Only: It’s a behind-the-scenes guide in which the secrets of the Forger family are uncovered.

Betwixt: It’s a collection of horror from Manga creators from Japan and America.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Anime Guide: Season 1: It’s a guide providing readers with everything they want to know about the making of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Anime Tie-Ins

Chainsaw Man, Vol. 12: Asa Mitaka struggles to get along with her classmates. She has something special on her way, and it involves Denji.

Hunter x Hunter, Vol. 37: Kurapika fights to protect Prince Woble, and trouble awaits on the Whale Ship. Those tiers are ruled by criminal families with their own war agendas.

Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 8: Iharu is impressed with Reno’s progress with Numbers Weapon training. So, he focuses on improving his own skills, and these skills are put to the test during an unexpected abnormality.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 15: Koichi wanted to become a hero but had to quit when his plan failed. Now, his dream is to hold on to everything he has during his battle.

Spy x Family, Vol. 10: The Westalis war sharts a young boy’s life. Now, he has become the spy known as Twilight.

Blu-ray

Naruto Shippuden, Set 1: This collection features 27 episodes on four discs. It’s available in both Japanese and English. Its special features are trailers, a storyboard, and an art gallery.

More to come…

Besides the above-listed titles, Viz Media may make more announcements for the coming month.