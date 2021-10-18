You can now read Comixolgy comics on the Kindle app and e-readers

Comixology has just announced that starting today, users will be able to read digital comics from their platform on the Kindle app for Android and iOS. The feature is not turning on by default, so if you want to read them, all you have to do is click on “Show your comiXology books” on your comiXology settings page. Next, head to your Kindle app and pull down to refresh and your library comics will appear. (You can also tap on More and then tap Sync to refresh your library.) If you want to hide your comiXology purchases on Kindle at any time, just select “Hide your comiXology books” on the comiXology settings page.

Sure the Kindle app getting easy access to Comixology comics is great, but what about Kindle e-readers? Your comics won’t appear by default on your e-Reader devices. If you want to read one on those devices, you can head to your Content and Devices page, select the book, and choose to Deliver the book to, or Remove the book from, your registered Devices. Due to memory limitations, Comixology recommends that you only send less than 25 books to your e-reader device at a time. It is also recommend you remove the book from your device when you have finished reading it, this is because the files are rather large.

Comixology in the next few months will be totally revising their line of apps. The updated app will include your comiXology library as well as comics and manga purchased on Amazon and comics borrowed through comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Prime Reading. Comics you buy through Amazon will also appear in the Kindle app, and the company is working on a new Comics filter to make managing your library in Kindle more customizable.

