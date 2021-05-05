Bibliotheca Cloud Library now offers comic books

The Bibliotheca Cloud Library is a great alternative to Overdrive, and they power over 30,000 libraries in 20 different countries. They have just announced that they are now doing business with ComicsPlus, which offers unlimited, simultaneous access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga, is now available for sale to libraries worldwide.

ComicsPlus’ vast catalogue offers age-appropriate digital comics to both adult and juvenile readers in curated collections. Offerings include popular titles such as Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra, Big Nate, Bone, Disney Princesses, Geronimo Stilton, Stranger Things, Locke & Key, American Gods, and timely, award-winning nonfiction like March and They Called Us Enemy.

“Since the release of ComicsPlus in North America, we’ve seen great interest in the subscription from libraries in Greater China, Singapore, Australia and the UK,” says Tom Mercer, Bibliotheca Senior Vice President of Digital Products. “We are excited to be able to offer all of our global library partners access to this remarkable catalogue.”



