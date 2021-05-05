Onyx Boox Nova Pro and Note Pro have an Android 9 Update

The Onyx Boox Nova Pro and Note Pro came out a number of years ago and shipped with Android 6, which is very outdated. Many of the world’s most popular Android apps, no longer support it. If you are still using these two e-notes as your daily driver, there is some good news, Onyx Boox has just released an Android 9 update, and introduces a slew of enhancements.

Onyx has just released a Google Doc, that outlines all of the steps you need to take in order to flash your device. Once you upgrade the firmware there is no going back, it is impossible to downgrade. In order to download the firmware you need to submit your serial number and MAC address. Providing this data will allow Onyx to give you support, if the firmware update fails or is corrupted. Once you do this, select what model you have and it will provide a download link and step by step instructions. It is important to note that when you upgrade, it will erase everything on your Note Pro or Nova Pro, so make sure you do a backup to the Onyx Boox Cloud or find another solution.

Android 9 provides more security updates, more apps will be compatible and there is a new pull down menu, split screen view for apps, new screen saver types and tons more! I would recommend you install this update.



