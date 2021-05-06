New Google Entertainment Space system is designed for Android tablets

Google announced a new feature added to its Android tablet – Entertainment Space. That comes across as a new interface that is going to be exclusive to Android tablets and will serve as a one-stop window for all your entertainment needs, be it watching videos, shows, movies, listening to music, reading books, playing games, or whatever.

From the looks of it, the Entertainment Space is going to be exactly the same as Google TV. What that means is there won’t be a host of app icons littering the space. Instead, there are going to be thumbnails for the media while navigation tabs are accommodated along the top of the screen. Plus, there is going to be a ‘continue watching’ section that will contain stuff that you have been watching and will let you start watching again from the same spot that you had left earlier.

Another highlight of the new Entertainment Space is the media row where there are going to be personalized recommendations made from various streaming services such as Google TV, Hulu, Twitch, and so on. However, Netflix won’t be part of the list as it has refused to join the Google Entertainment Space as yet. Meanwhile, there is going to be the provision of a custom profile as well so that several members of the family can share the same tablet and have their own profiles maintained.

Interestingly, the new Entertainment Space will be debuting on a budget Walmart tablet first before it makes it to other mainstream Android tablets. Now the choice of the debut tablet for Entertainment Space which again can be considered one of the biggest feature enhancements for Android tablets might seem odd but does highlight the years of apathy the particular device segment has suffered in the hands of Google.

The company stopped making any new tablet and the last time it came up with one has been the Pixel C. That was launched back in 2015 and was initially the first choice for Chrome OS, but somehow ended up getting Android instead. The last Android-specific tablet we have had was the Nexus 9 launched even way back in 2014.

Lastly, the Entertainment Space should be confused as some sort of an app or such that can be downloaded from the Play Store. Rather, it is a home screen panel that can be invoked by swiping from the left on the home screen. That is where the Google Discovery news feed used to be but is going to be replaced by the Entertainment Space instead.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.