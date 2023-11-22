Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s library takes flight, reaches new heights

Since its launch in May 2023, the library at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has become a soaring success. Now, as the site WVXU mentioned, with a collaborative effort from various Tri-State library systems, the Airport Library is set to expand its literary horizons.

CVG initiated the project in partnership with the Kenton County Public Library earlier this year. What began as a modest collection of books, accompanied by a QR code linking to e-materials from Kenton, Boone, Campbell, and Cincinnati/Hamilton county libraries, has evolved into a thriving literary hub.

Dave Schroeder, the executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, likens the Airport Library to a “Little Free Library” on steroids. The concept has been expanded into a dedicated space near the duty-free shop in Concourse B, complete with furniture, fixtures, and shelves to house the growing book collection. Schroeder estimates that the library has received over 3,000 books, with approximately 800 in stock for the holiday season. Recognizing the success of the initiative, Kenton County reached out to library systems in Boone, Campbell, and Cincinnati/Hamilton counties to join the literary collaboration.

The process echoes the spirit of Little Free Libraries; travelers can pick up and drop off materials without a formal check-out system or the need for a library card (although one is required for borrowing e-materials via the Libby app). The Airport Library is a community effort, with local libraries contributing discarded or donated materials. Schroeder emphasizes the simplicity of the system, stating, “It’s a good way for us to make sure that those books that we’ve purchased over the years or have been donated and really no longer have a life at the library, maybe have a second life at the Airport Library.”

With a diverse collection catering to adults and children on a wide range of topics, the Airport Library is not just a literary haven; it’s also open to donations, ensuring a continuous flow of fresh reading material for travelers passing through. As books find new wings at the Airport Library, the project embodies the transformative power of collaboration and community spirit.