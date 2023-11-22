This $6 ‘Kindle’ neck-mount allows for optimal hands-free reading comfort

Enhance your reading experience with a budget-friendly solution available at Kmart for just $6, 7news revealed. Introducing a neck mount designed to cradle your Kindle, this nifty accessory allows you to enjoy hands-free reading convenience.

Positioning your Kindle at the optimal distance of 20 cm from your face, the neck mount eliminates the need to physically hold your device. While e-readers are already lightweight, this gadget takes the comfort factor to new heights by providing a completely hands-free reading experience.

The carefully crafted angle ensures that your head remains upright throughout your reading session, promoting comfort and reducing strain. The device is equipped with ample padding, guaranteeing a neck-friendly experience even during extended periods of use. A notable feature is its adaptability for use while lying down, maintaining the Kindle at the ideal position for a seamless hands-free reading experience.

Despite being initially designed to accommodate smaller devices like smartphones or small tablets, the neck mount has found a dedicated fanbase among Kindle owners. Kmart officials report a surge in demand for this accessory from Kindle owners, even though it is marketed as a smartphone holder. The gadget is tailored to hold devices measuring up to 20.2cm (H) x 13cm (W) x 7.2cm (D), making it a versatile and sought-after addition for readers seeking both comfort and affordability.