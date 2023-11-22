How about a color E Ink photo frame for a holiday gift this season

In the realm of DIY enthusiasts, the possibilities seem endless, especially when E Ink displays come into play. Wolfgang Ziegler recently showcased his inventive spirit by fashioning a vibrant digital picture frame using stuff that he had almost forgotten he had.

As Hackaday mentioned, The foundation of Ziegler’s creation lies in a seven-color E Ink HAT that had been languishing in his collection. Adding a dash of ingenuity, he paired it with a spare Pi Zero and a traditional analog photo frame. The result? A sleek and sunlight-readable photo frame that brings digital images to life.

Intriguingly, Ziegler takes us on a journey through his creative process, explaining how he utilized the Pimoroni inky library to orchestrate the display of new images. To strike the perfect balance, he configured a fifteen-minute refresh interval. This choice ensures that the color E Ink display, which takes 30 seconds to refresh, maintains a seamless visual experience without frequent interruptions.

As we approach the holiday season, Ziegler’s creation emerges as a thoughtful and personalized gift idea. Instead of relying on social media platforms, this digital picture frame becomes a portal for sharing travel adventures with family, providing an intimate glimpse without the need for wide-scale online broadcasting.

In the world of DIY, where innovation knows no bounds, Ziegler’s project stands as a testament to the transformative power of spare parts and creative vision. Who knew that a forgotten E Ink display and a spare Pi Zero could culminate in such a visually appealing and functional masterpiece? It’s a reminder that the next brilliant creation might be hiding in the corners of our own collection of odds and ends, waiting for its moment to shine.

You can have the details on how to piece together such a picture frame here.