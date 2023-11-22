Kobo e-readers are on sale for Black Friday

Rakuten Kobo is having a sale on the vast majority of their current-generation e-readers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on their website. These sales are currently running in the United States and Canada. The company also has published a blog post outlining the different devices and savings for international markets. If you are looking to buy a new Kobo e-reader and have been waiting for them to run a sale, now is the time.
Canada
Kobo Elipsa 2E – Current Price $449.99 (Original price $499.99)
Kobo Elipsa Pack – Current price $449.99 (Original price $499.99)
Kobo Sage – Current price $269.99 (Original price $299.99)
Kobo Clara 2E – Current price $139.99 (Original price $159.99)
Kobo Nia – Current price $109.99 (Original price $129.99)
United States
Kobo Elipsa 2E – Current price $349.99 (Original price $399.99)
Kobo Elipsa Pack – Current price $349.99 (Original price $399.99)
Kobo Sage – Current price $239.99 (Original price $269.99)
Kobo Clara 2E – Current price $119.99 (Original price $139.99)
Kobo Nia – Current price $89.99 (Original price $109.99)
