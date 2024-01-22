Dutch Libraries celebrate a decade of digital borrowing milestone

In a significant milestone, Dutch libraries commemorate a decade since the initiation of digital borrowing, marking a transformative era in literary access, NLTimes reported. Jet Bussemaker, the former Minister of Culture, officially kicked off this digital venture, lending the first e-book via the pioneering online platform known as the “online Bibliotheek” or online library. The inaugural e-book, Arthur Japin’s “Vaslav,” delves into the captivating life of legendary ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky (1890-1950).

As we reflect on the past ten years, statistics reveal a remarkable surge in digital literary engagement. In its inaugural year, 2014, close to 80,000 individuals borrowed a staggering total of almost 810,000 digital books through this innovative platform. Fast forward to the present, and over 600,000 people annually tap into the online library, collectively borrowing more than five million e-books and around two million audiobooks. This notable increase is attributed, in part, to the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions.

These digital literary treasures are accessible to those with regular library subscriptions in their locality, as well as individuals exclusively registered on the platform, managed by the KB (national library). Ronald Huizer, a distinguished member of the KB Board of Directors, fondly recalls the library’s pioneering role as the first in Europe to allow multiple users to borrow the same e-book simultaneously.

A system that was once groundbreaking is now firmly entrenched, with Huizer noting, “Before the pandemic, three to four million e-books were borrowed annually. Since then, the numbers consistently exceeded five million.” Huizer attributes part of this growth to the 2020 ThuisBieb app, providing non-members access to 100 free e-books and audiobooks.

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital literary engagement, new apps continue to emerge. Last year saw the launch of the LEES (READ) app, offering students the opportunity to download 120 e-books and audiobooks at no cost. Despite a general decline in young people’s reading habits, Huizer reports promising initial results, with almost 40,000 e-books and audiobooks borrowed since the app’s September debut.

Looking ahead, Huizer expresses a fervent desire to expand their literary reach, especially targeting those with minimal reading habits or individuals in the process of learning to read. Library initiatives for reading promotion are already in place, aiming to engage those who may not read much at home or face challenges in reading proficiency. As Dutch libraries celebrate a decade of digital borrowing, they continue to evolve and adapt, ensuring literature remains accessible to all.