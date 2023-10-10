Hoopla Digital Expands Manga Category with Kodansha & DC Universe

Hoopla Digital, the only all in one media app for public libraries,announced its expansion of its manga category with a new partnership with Kodansha USA Publishing, English-language publisher of some of the world’s most recognizable manga properties like Attack on Titan, FAIRY TAIL, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex & more.

Library patrons will now have access to a Kodansha manga catalogue of more than 1,200 titles on hoopla as part of hoopla’s expansive comics section featuring various other collections of comics, graphic novels, and manga from renowned publishers.

“Hoopla has developed a digital experience that is true to the art and storytelling of the manga craft, and we are committed to this partnership and service to the public library market,” said Alvin Lu, of President and CEO of Kodansha USA. “This partnership will fuel wider access to our manga titles and the category at large, while inviting new readers to the manga vertical.”

Kodansha titles will be found inHoopla’s expansive comics section featuring various other collections of comics, graphic novels, and manga from renowned publishers. Recognizing the significance of the manga experience, hoopla has updated its exclusive ActionView functionality, enabling readers to become fully immersed in the unfolding narrative in the traditional order, right-to-left and back-to-front sequence. hoopla’s unique ActionView brings content to life by taking the reader through the story panel-by-panel, allowing them to fully view and appreciate the intricacies of the art and take in the story at their own pace. Hoopla’s manga offering from Kodansha will continue to grow, with more titles expected by the end of the year as well as continued new partnerships with other prominent manga publishers.

Additionally, as part of hoopla’s advanced investment in manga, starting today hoopla exclusively offers digital access to three iconic DC Universe series: Batman, Superman, and Joker.

Hoopla’s collaboration with DC ensures that fans get the latest content directly from the source, rolling out 2-3 singles per week throughout the remainder of the year. These single issues will be available solely on hoopla and DC Universe in the US, allowing fans across the nation to access their favourite comics in a unique reading experience.

