Kanopy brings video Unlimited subscription model to libraries

Kanopy is the leading streaming provider of high-quality films that matter. The company partners with filmmakers and movie studios around the globe to give movie-lovers free access to films that stimulate imagination, promote learning and spark meaningful conversations. Many films on Kanopy—including from iconic suppliers like the BBC, NEON, Samuel Goldwyn Films, HISTORY, A&E, First Run Features Kino Lorber and IFC Films. The company is now partnering with libraries to provide an unlimited digital distribution model at a fixed price.

Pricing is determined by a library’s annual circulation and can be paid as one annual subscription price upfront with no platform or hosting fees. Each Pack consists of its own unique collection of titles with no overlap and will be refreshed regularly. Patrons do not need to use play credits to view titles in PLUS Packs and enjoy Kanopy’s best-in-class user experience across most major devices.

Developed using librarian and patron feedback, the first four pre-curated collections—called PLUS Packs—consist of the most engaging and quality curations of 250-300 titles hand-selected by Kanopy staff librarians. More PLUS Packs will be added in the future. These include;

Favorites: A mix of patron and staff favorites that spans the breadth of the full catalog, including Joe Bell, Howards End and Dial M for Murder.

Easy Viewing: Fun, charming and delightful titles that engage and entertain, such as My Afternoons with Margueritte, Charade and Life Animated.

Diversity: DEI titles aimed to celebrate our differences, including Miss Juneteenth, Whale Rider and Ken Burns: The Central Park Five.

World Cinema: International titles that span comedy, drama, romance and more. Titles include Transit, Nowhere in Africa and Downfall.

“At Kanopy, we’re constantly striving to innovate access models for ease-of-use and streamlined library maintenance,” said Jason Tyrrell, Kanopy General Manager. “PLUS Packs will provide patrons unlimited access to meaningful collections of incredible film and television, while helping our library partners quickly and effortlessly manage their accounts. We understand that diversity of choice helps our platform better serve as a solution for libraries of all sizes and budget levels. PLUS Packs provide that choice without sacrificing the quality of the Kanopy experience for patrons, making this an especially impactful addition to our offerings.”

