Libby app updated to include more language support and better compatibility

OverDrive is celebrating the official launch of several innovative new features that provide unique benefits to millions of library patrons. These updates are part of the Libby reading app for public libraries and include support for five additional languages, enhanced “Deep Search” functionality to navigate through millions of titles, and the introduction of “Notify Me” alerts for newly available titles from local libraries.

Libby is currently accessible in 22,000 public libraries globally, with coverage in 90 percent of public libraries in North America. With the integration of new search and notification features, users can now explore titles beyond their local library’s existing collection and easily express their interest to librarians. The Deep Search feature allows readers to find titles by name, author, or subject, irrespective of their availability at the local library. If a particular title is not available at their branch, readers can simply tap the Notify Me button to receive an alert when that title becomes accessible in the future. Additionally, Notify Me is also utilized to notify readers when new magazine issues are released.

David Burleigh, the Director of Brand & Communications for OverDrive, expressed enthusiasm for the positive response received from librarians and readers after the pilot launch of these features in hundreds of communities earlier this year. OverDrive has a longstanding history of collaborating with librarians to develop innovative ways of expanding access to readers. These updates to the Libby app are expected to provide yet another incentive for readers to initiate their reading searches at the public library.

As part of the new service launch, Notify Me has replaced the previous “Recommend to Library” feature. Libraries now have access to new tools and dashboards in the OverDrive Marketplace, enabling them to stay updated on the reading preferences of their patrons. Once a requested title is obtained by a library branch, Libby promptly notifies the reader.

In addition to the improved search functions, Libby app users can now utilize the app in five additional languages, bringing the total number of supported languages to fifteen. Libby offers language support for Chinese (simplified and traditional), English, French (Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish (Latin America), and Swedish. The new languages added are Danish, Icelandic, Korean, Malay, and Tamil. Libby automatically adapts to the language set on a user’s device or web browser, and readers also have the option to adjust their language preference within the app’s Settings menu.