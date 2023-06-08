Marvel Launches a New App For Kids

Marvel has launched Marvel HQ for kids between 4 to 7 years of age. The edutainment app created in collaboration with StoryToys and Marvel Entertainment is a perfect companion for all the little ones interested in Marvel content. It has been developed and published by StoryToys, which is known for creating engaging applications for kids so they can learn and grow.

Exclusive Experience for Little Ones

The app has the best-in-class functionalities with entertaining content options like videos, art, books, trivia and comics. It also consists of age-appropriate tasks and interactive characters from the Marvel Universe. According to the CEO of StoryToys, Emmet O’Neill, kids surely deserve safe and appropriate content for their age. He also mentions how it’s likely to give parents peace of mind. “I wish I’d had this app to share my love of Marvel with my kids when they were younger!” he added.

Realms of Marvel HQ

Playing

Speaking about the main realms of Marvel HQ, the app focuses on: Play, Watch, Meet, Read, and Create. While the Play realm is dedicated to trying out exciting challenges, the Watch realm explores videos related to popular Marvel series. Kids can play exciting games where they can code Hulk’s path through a maze or solve jigsaws/puzzles. As for series and videos, they can check out Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Not just that, Marvel HQ offers new opportunities for kids who are comic geeks. As there are several superhero stories in the app, kids can read their favorite coming of age Marvel comics easily. Parents can even explore these comics with their kids to spend time together. Moreover, kids can learn more about their favourite characters and test their knowledge through image archives/facts. There is also a colouring tool for all the little artists who can’t get enough of art. They can check out the learn-to-draw videos to boost their skills furthermore.

Easy, Fun, Family-friendly Space for Parents and Kids

Speaking about the Marvel HQ app launch, Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, mentioned how they always wanted to “create an easy, fun, family-friendly space for parents to be able to explore the world of Marvel with their kids.” “Through this new app with StoryToys, we’re excited to add even more Marvel HQ experiences for families to share,” he added.

