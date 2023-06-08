Bill Gates reads 50 books every year

If you are a bibliophile, books must be your best friend. In fact, if you are given an interesting genre, you might end up finishing the book in just a few days, right? We get you.

However, you must know that books aren’t just for common people. Even celebrities can’t seem to get enough of reading books. A classic example of one such celebrity is Bill Gates. In 2017, Bill Gates, during a conversation with TIME magazine, revealed his love for books and how each of them played an integral role in changing his life. He also considers books to be the reason behind his success.

Books are the Key to Success

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates reads 50 books a year. He reads one book every week and ensures to absorb all the material in his mind. Speaking about his habit, Gates mentioned how books help him to learn new things and test his understanding. He also highlighted the benefits of book reading, especially if one wants to be successful in life. Books are definitely an efficient way to gain new perspectives and become wiser each day. It can help you come up with better decisions and be consistent with your goals. Additionally, it can improve focus, reduce stress and boost your overall cognitive functions.

Books can further contribute to good vocabulary and comprehension skills. It’s like a workout for your brain that can boost mental stimulation and improve critical thinking. Also, with AI and the evolution of e-books, it has become feasible for readers to access their favorite titles easily. “Every book teaches me something new or helps me see things differently,” Bill Gates told Time. “Reading fuels, a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think helped drive me forward in my career and in the work that I do now with my foundation,” he added. Moreover, the most impressive part about his habit is how he manages to read the books amidst his tight and busy schedule.

Bills Gates Isn’t Alone

Although it isn’t surprising, Bill Gates is not the only successful person to indulge in a book-reading habit. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla/SpaceX and the world’s second richest man, is also one of them. In fact, whenever someone asks him about how he learned to build rockets, he says, “I read books.”

Similarly, America’s most successful investor, Warren Buffett, used his book-reading habit to conquer the industry. He suggests reading 500 pages every day to build up knowledge. “All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will do it,” he said.

Do you love books? If yes, then how many of them can you read in a day?

