AI and the Evolution of E-books

With an expected annual growth rate of 37.3% between 2023 to 2030, AI has become a dominant technology worldwide. Whether banking and finance, medical, or big tech, it is used across several industries. Moreover, it’s also quite popular in the publishing and literature industry.

That’s why e-books have evolved to become more innovative and better with time. It has also become engaging and interactive for readers across the world. While currently, it’s known for the best reading experience; its growth is quite fascinating (with AI being one of the helping hands).

Role of AI in E-books

The very first e-book was launched back in 1971. It was a book named Project Gutenberg written by Micheal Harts. Although the book was launched in the 1970s, the idea of e-books lingered since the ’30s. Since its launch, the e-book has evolved from simple textual files to advanced publications. It has also become more feasible and accessible for users, thanks to smart devices. Regardless of where you are, now you can access e-books easily through your smartphone, tablet or e-reader.

E-books got even more progressive with the help of technologies like Artificial Intelligence. AI-oriented features are secured with best-in-class algorithms so readers can get a personalized experience while reading the books. It can quickly identify user preferences and suggest books according to the same.

Another exciting benefit of AI for e-books is the voice assistant, which makes reading much more accessible. Nowadays, you can access voice assistants (like Amazon’s Alexa) to read your e-book content. This is especially helpful while you are multitasking or want a storytelling experience. You can also use the voice assistants to ask any questions related to the book.

Even if you want to read the e-books manually, AI can adjust the pace of the text as per your preferences. AI can ensure a “just-right” approach to your e-book reading with this feature. Recently, there was news that a new ChatGPT-based e-Book generator tool from Ink AI can create full-length e-books. This justifies its credible role in advancing the overall e-books advancement.

Beyond Traditional Academic Books

AI has also been a helpful technology for educational books. It offers interactive quizzes, assessments and tests for students to get just-in-time feedback. These books help students to keep track of their learning progress and stay motivated with their course. The e-books can also adapt as per students’ style and learning pace, so they can get the best benefits.

Overall, AI has helped e-books to become modern and progressive with time. With more features adding up, it’s likely to make it a better experience for the readers in the future.

