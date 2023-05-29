Illinois sets precedent in becoming the first state to ban book bans

In a landmark move, the Illinois Senate has passed House Bill 2789, a bill that aims to protect the freedom to read by withholding state funding from libraries that remove books from circulation. The bill, which is now awaiting the signature of Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker, has received overwhelming support and is expected to become law.

The legislation, dubbed the “Right to Read” law, requires libraries to adopt the American Library Association Library Bill of Rights or establish a written statement prohibiting banning books or other materials. This measure comes in response to the alarming increase in book bans, with 67 attempts reported in Illinois alone and similar incidents in other states.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who initiated the bill, emphasized that these efforts to restrict reading materials are not about the books themselves but rather an attempt to limit the free flow of ideas and information. Giannoulias firmly believes everyone should have access to a wide range of opinions, regardless of individual disagreements.

Illinois, known for its commitment to embracing the truth, is set to pioneer in combating literary censorship. The state annually allocates $62 million in funding to its 1,600 public and school libraries, and under the new law, institutions practicing book bans could face the withholding of financial support.

While some Republicans have criticized the bill, accusing Democrats of imposing their ideology, organizations such as PEN America and the American Library Association have commended the move. PEN America, a prominent non-profit based in New York City, reported a staggering 1,477 instances of individual books banned during the 2022-2023 school year, predominantly affecting minority groups. Similarly, the American Library Association documented 1,200 challenges to readers in the past year, double the previous year’s total.

The passage of House Bill 2789 highlights Illinois’s commitment to upholding intellectual freedom and ensuring that readers have access to diverse perspectives and ideas. The state aims to foster an inclusive and intellectually vibrant society by protecting the right to read. As the bill awaits Governor Pritzker’s signature, its potential impact resonates far beyond Illinois, serving as a powerful example of safeguarding individuals’ freedom of thought and expression.