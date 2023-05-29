What is Bookstagram? How to Get Started With It?

Bookstagram is the community of book and reading-related accounts on Instagram. These accounts feature an artful collection of book pictures, so people interested in the domain can take a look. With the help of Bookstagram, readers can connect with fellow readers, join reading challenges and work with renowned publishers. It has initiated a new generation of readers inspired by social media.

To start a Bookstagram account, you must know how to publish fresh content and find the best props. Here’s how you can get started:

Set Up Your Account

Initially, you must start by selecting a good username to set up your Bookstagram account. For that, we suggest choosing something that’s book-oriented. Then follow all the steps as you do for a new Instagram account like:

Providing profile details

Uploading profile picture

Adding website link

Writing bio

Additionally, you must select professional accounts rather than personal ones for your Bookstagram.

Collect Some Props

Props are one of the most important elements for a good book-related picture. That’s why you should collect aesthetically-pleasing props that contrast well with the books. You can choose props like flowers, bookmarks, mugs, lights, or candles as props too. Although you may find them at your home, if you don’t have any spare, buy them from online or offline stores.

Adjust Your Picture Lightings

Bad lighting can result in a poor-quality picture, despite how good you are with the props. That’s why you must always choose high-quality lights to maintain good lighting for the picture. It’s recommended to use natural daylight for that genuine and raw background for your posts. Alternatively, you can use ring lights if it’s not possible to shoot in a natural ambience.

Click Your Pictures

Once you are done with the prop setup and lighting, it’s time to take your pictures. For that, you just need high-quality cameras and the perfect angle. While we recommend using DSLR cameras for HD pictures, even phone cameras would do, especially if they have high megapixel quality. For the camera angle, choose something that captures all the elements and amalgamates them beautifully. You must also take multiple shots, so you can choose from the best.

Edit the Pictures

After capturing the pictures, edit them by using the best applications available in the market. Make sure to choose the same filter for all the pictures so the account gives a pleasing vibe. You can also use Instagram-based filters to edit your Bookstagram pictures. However, adjust the saturation, brightness and contrast as per your audience’s preferences. Also, don’t go overboard with your filters.

Upload Regular Posts

Once your pictures are clicked and edited, upload them to your Bookstagram account regularly. Frequent and high-quality pictures can help you gain a large number of followers. Additionally, use hashtags for a wider reach. For that, you can check the book-related hashtags that have been trending on Instagram. You can also be diverse (and unique) with your post ideas and captions.

Boost Your Followers

Be active and instant with your followers to gain wide recognition. Make sure to respond to comments and follow back accounts. You can also introduce giveaway programmes to attract followers and audience to your Bookstagram account. That’s all! Follow these simple steps to start your Bookstagram today.

