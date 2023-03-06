A new generation of readers has been inspired by social media

Some experts believe that books are obsolete in the digital age when on-demand content and social media dominate our time. Our lack of attention span has been attributed to a number of factors, but our ability to manage each minute of our day is more likely to be to blame. We did not take the time to read or engage in other hobbies before the Covid-19 lockdown. A time for reading, as well as other hobbies, was provided during the pandemic.

There are many reasons why books are regaining ground, including social media. E-book sales alone are expected to reach over S1 billion by 2020 thanks to book influencers who are encouraging a whole new generation of reading lovers. A number of celebrities are even expressing their love for reading and getting everyone on board with it too.

American readers read 25% more in the second half of 2020 than they did in the previous year. Audiobooks became more popular as people took a break from watching TV and entered virtual book clubs. During a time of loneliness and constant depressing news updates, books prompted conversations and brought us together.

As a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, the number of readers doubled due to the digital book clubs and book influencers renewing our interest in reading.

Digital formats and home delivery services have made it even easier to access books in greater numbers than ever before. The ability to learn a new language via audiobook, or to learn a new skill, makes it possible for readers to immerse themselves in a new culture. Because traditional book clubs could not meet regularly, social media and video book clubs became a way to keep them engaged.

TikTok was inspired to create #bookclub by #BookTok, a topic which has quickly become one of the most trending reading topics. BookTok has its own book club, which offers recommendations on books and you can also find BookTok reads there. TikTok was not the only short-form social media to trend. Instagram has been having success with #bookstagram, and some accounts have reached over 200K followers.

A decade ago, Barnes & Noble introduced the Nook and Amazon introduced the Kindle, but the ability to use reading apps on mobile devices without purchasing an eReader changed the entire game. Nook, Kindle, Google Play, and Wattpad are excellent sources of reading apps.

There is no denying that social media has brought about a new reading Renaissance. The rise of reading proves that despite its dangers, social media can also be a positive influence.