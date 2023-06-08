Apple Launches M2 Ultra Chip

Last year Apple launched its original M2 chip in June, which was quite a hit. This year, during the initial months, Apple came up with the powerful M2 Pro and Max chips. Those chips were featured on the newly launched MacBook Pro models. Now again, Apple has launched its Apple M2 during the Worldwide Developer Conference keynote. The new chip is said to be much better than the ones launched now.

Better Efficiency and Performance

As compared to the M1 version (launched back in 2022), M2 Ultra is certainly a godsend for users. The M2 Ultra chip is integrated with best-in-class performance. It comes with 20 billion more transistors than the M1 Ultra, with 134 billion transistors overall. The CPU is faster (nearly 20% than M1 Ultra) and better, with a unified memory of 192 GB. It also comes with a bandwidth of 800 GB/s. As for the GPU, it’s nearly 30% faster than the prior versions.

Speaking of other features, M2 Ultra comes with a 32-core Neutral Engine and 31.6 trillion operations per second. This is about 41% faster than M1 Ultra, its predecessor. Also, the media engine has made it much more efficient for high-quality video editing and ProRes video encoding (22 streams of 8K ProRes video at once). It can support 8K resolution with 240Hz refresh rates.

Drives Six Pro Display Monitors and Comes With 24 CPU Cores

The M2 Ultra can easily handle six Pro display monitors, which are about 100 million pixels. There is also an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which makes it 1.5 x more advanced than the M1 version. What adds more icing to the cake is how the M2 Ultra is faster for both image (7x) and video (3x) processing.

The M2 Ultra also has 24 CPU cores and 76 graphic cores. The CPU cores feature 16 next-generation high-performance cores and eight next-generation high-efficiency cores (20% faster than the M1 version). The GPU can be easily configured with 60/76 next-generation cores.

World’s Most Powerful Chip

Discussing their new launch, Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior VP of Hardware Technologies, spoke about how M2 Ultra can deliver “astonishing performance and capabilities” for Pro users. He also talks about how the CPU, GPU, Neural engine, and massive memory bandwidth of M2 Ultra have made it the “world’s most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.” While the Ultra M1 has been definitely a classic as of now, the Ultra M2 is surely going to change the game.