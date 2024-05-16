Librarians’ Crusade for Easy and Affordable E-book Access

For libraries across the US, it has been an uphill battle against soaring e-book prices. The fight is to ensure e-books are easily accessible to members and at affordable rates.

As Axios reported, publishers commonly impose stringent terms on libraries, mandating them to renew e-book licenses every two years or after a fixed number of loans, often as few as 26. These policies, labeled as prohibitively expensive by libraries, severely restrict the number of e-books available for lending, especially popular titles that readers clamor for.

But it’s not just a matter of cost. Readers have grown fond of apps like Libby and Hoopla, which offer a treasure trove of e-books and audiobooks for free (at least to them). However, some libraries find themselves grappling with the steep renewal costs associated with these platforms, leading them to drop out, particularly from Hoopla.

On the other side of the ring, the Association of American Publishers contends that they must safeguard the rights of copyright owners, namely authors, to fair compensation for their work. Hoopla and Libby, serving as intermediaries, assert that they’re not the ones dictating the rules; it’s the publishers who call the shots.

In Connecticut, a bill aimed at bolstering libraries’ negotiating power in e-book dealings was recently put on hold after a lengthy debate. Similar legislative efforts are underway in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with several other states eyeing the issue for the next legislative session.

According to Kyle Courtney, a Harvard librarian involved in drafting model e-book legislation, libraries, driven by their unique public mission, deserve better purchasing terms when utilizing public funds. However, achieving favorable terms has been an uphill battle, with negotiations stalling due to non-negotiable contracts.

Looking back, the recent surge in momentum follows earlier attempts in Maryland and New York to enact groundbreaking laws in 2021, only to be thwarted in 2022 due to legal challenges. These setbacks underscore the formidable obstacles libraries face in their quest for fair e-book access.

So, how does the economics of e-books stack up? The cost disparity is stark: libraries often shell out upwards of $55 for a single e-book copy, compared to the mere $15 consumers pay for perpetual use. This stark contrast, coupled with the restriction of lending each e-book to one person at a time, translates to long waiting lists for eager readers.

Despite these challenges, libraries are exploring innovative solutions. Initiatives like the Palace Project, SimplyE by the New York Public Library, and the Briet collaborative are paving the way for open-source alternatives.

In the end, librarians find themselves at the forefront of not only literary access but also societal challenges. As they square off against the publishing industry, the road ahead remains uncertain, yet their unwavering commitment to equitable access to knowledge continues to drive their fight.